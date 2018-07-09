Karrueche Tran is taking on new Queen of Rap Cardi B in this epic EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 12 episode of ‘Lip Sync Battle.’ Watch her get down to ‘Bodak Yellow’ on the ‘LSB’ stage now!

Sorry, Deon Cole, but Karrueche Tran has this battle in the bag. She hits the Lip Sync Battle stage and raps Cardi B’s massive hit “Bodak Yellow” in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 12 episode. Karrueche doesn’t hold back, either. She goes all in with sexy dance moves and completes her performance with a super hot look, including a long blonde wig, beaded gold top, and metallic gold shorts. We are SHOOK. Kae is the epitome of fierce! Cardi B would be so proud, Kae!

Chrissy Teigen has a blast watching the Claws star own the stage. She gets her groove on and dances along with Kae! “Bodak Yellow” is still the ultimate song to get down to! After the seriously sexy performance, host LL Cool J asks Deon what he thought of the performance. “There is a god,” Deon says. “I ain’t hear one lyric of that song.” Oh, come on, Deon. You know it was amazing!

While we’ll have to wait and watch the episode to see what Deon has in store for Karrueche, it’s going to be very hard to top Karrueche’s performance. This is Karrueche’s first-ever appearance on the hit show, and her performance is one for the books!

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. on Paramount Network. The show is currently in its fourth season. This season has featured stars like Alicia Silverstone, Pete Davidson, Derek Hough, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Taye Diggs, Luis Fonsi, and more. Karrueche is currently starring in season two of the critically-acclaimed series Claws alongside Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, and more.