‘Life Size 2’: Tyra Banks Reveals Francia Raisa Is Her New Co-Star — What About Lindsay Lohan?

It’s happening! Tyra Banks just confirmed that actress, Francia Raisa, who is also Selena Gomez’s best friend and kidney donor, will costar in ‘Life-Size 2’ and her reveal was epic! See it here!

It’s official — Francia Raisa, 29, will costar alongside Tyra Banks, 44, in Life-Size 2, the TV-movie sequel coming to Freeform, premiering this winter! The supermodel made the announcement on Twitter, where she admitted Raisa is the perfect actress for the job, which presumably used to be Lindsay Lohan‘s. Lohan, 32, starred in the first TV movie (2000) as Casey Stuart, a tomboy who transforms Eve (Banks), a Barbie-like doll who comes to life by accident, instead of her deceased mother, who she attempted to resurrect with a magic spell. Lohan has not yet responded to the casting news.

“Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2,” Banks, who is an executive producer captioned a cute Twitter photo of her hugging Raisa, the kidney donor of Selena Gomez, 25. Her announcement read: “It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa. See you on @FreeformTV this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar“. Banks did not reveal which role Raisa will play, however, it’s evident that she will most likely take over Lohan’s role as Casey Stuart.

Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa. See you on @FreeformTV this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar pic.twitter.com/p3XKU0oN25 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 9, 2018

In April 2017, Banks announced that Life-Size 2 would make its highly anticipated debut on Freeform as a “fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.” It’s been 18 years since the original, which also starred Banks, premiered.

Banks also confirmed that she’s recording a contemporary remix of the first movie’s theme song “Be a Star,” which will sound “a lot more current” than the original. “I am going to dust off my retired vocal chords for Life-Size 2,” Banks explained to Entertainment Weekly in March 2018. “I’d love to find a top producer that everybody knows, like a household name, to do the music,” she said. “And a beautiful sound technician to auto-tune the hell out of my voice… Those words [“be a star”] will be in there some way, but it’ll sound totally new… We’re going for club banger as opposed to nursery school rhyme this time!”

The big casting reveal brought the common question, “Where is Lindsay?,” seeing as Banks previously admitted that the child star, Lohan, was “very interested in returning” for the second film. “Lindsay and I have been slipping into each other’s DM’s a lot lately,” Banks told the site of the second film while at TCA in August 2017. “I think she’s very interested in returning. It’s about figuring out what that role is. I’d like it to be kind of robust.”

She continued: “I’m not looking for a Lindsay cameo, I’m looking for her to have something pretty meaty in Life-Size 2, so we shall see what our writer comes up with.”

Freeform fans will most certainly recognize Raisa as she’s been a network regular on a series of different projects including, her breakout role in Secret Life of the American Teenager alongside Shailene Woodley, 26. Raisa currently costars on the network’s Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish as Ana.