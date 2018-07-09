Kylie Jenner’s Devilishly Red Hot Look Revealing Underboob In Latex For New Kylie Cosmetics Launch

Hot mama! Kylie Jenner sizzles in a new red themed ad for her cosmetics line. We’ve got the racy pic where she’s flaunting plenty of underboob in a red latex outfit.

Kylie Jenner is her own best spokesmodel when it comes to her cosmetics line and she’s outdone herself in the latest ad. She’s promoting a new line of summer palettes and if the way she’s dressed is any indication, it’s going to be all about bright red. “I can’t wait for the summer reveal TODAY! summer launching this FRIDAY,” she captioned a photo where she’s wearing head to toe red latex. The 20-year-old has a bandeau top on that reveals plenty of underboob along with red high-waisted shorts and thigh-high red leggings. Call the fire department because this is so hot!

Kylie has on a see-though red duster top draped down to her shoulders in the infamous Kar-Jenner fashion. She’s seated atop a high red box that has her name spelled out in bright yellow lettering. Even Kylie’s makeup features a bright red lip, red and orange eyeshadow and bright cheeks. We can’t wait until Friday to see her summer palette because it looks like its going to be gorgeous!

The reality star turned lip kit mogul’s hair is blonde, which could be a wig. However she was asking fans in an Instagram story over the weekend if she should ditch her natural brunette locks in favor of going blonde again. It’s not clear when this photo was taken, but as of a July 6 YouTube video where she answered fan’s Twitter questions, her hair was still a dark brown bob.

Kylie just revealed that she got her fillers dissolved to go back to a more natural look on July 8 after three years of sporting a giant plumped pout. She was posing for IG selfies alongside a pal and fans noticed that her face looked different. “I got rid of all my filler,” she commented and her followers absolutely rejoiced! “You look prettier without the lip injections,” one wrote in the comments while another added “Yessssss natural Kylieeee came thruuu!!!!” Don’t worry about any of the rest of Ky’s body shrinking as she revealed during her YouTube chat that ever since having daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, her figure hasn’t gone back to its pre-baby shape even though she looks incredible.

“My boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I’m finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before,” she complained in the video. She did say she was thrilled that Stormi got baby daddy Travis Scott‘s big lips, joking “She didn’t get those from me, she can thank her dad for those.”