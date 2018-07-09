Kourtney Kardashian’s Pink, Bridget Bardot-Style, Strapless Bikini — Sexy New Pics

The fun continues for Kourtney Kardashian! Once again, the hot mom of three was caught showing off her bikini body during her seemingly never-ending Italy vacation. Check out the latest pic here!

Another day, another sexy bikini look for Kourtney Kardashian! The reality star has been living it up in Italy for weeks now, and she was at it again on July 9, spending the day on a boat with her kids. This time, Kourtney rocked a pink two-piece, which featured ruffled sleeves that fell off-the-shoulder. The suit also featured a full-butt bottom, allowing Kourt to cover up a bit more compared to the thong bikini she wore one day earlier. For the boating excursion, she also rocked a hat and white-rimmed sunglasses, which she took off to jump into the water during the outing.

Kourtney first arrived in Italy for a romantic vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, toward the end of June, and she’s been overseas ever since! After the couple scored some alone time, they were eventually joined by her kids, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. The family celebrated Penelope’s sixth birthday on July 8, and seem to be having a blast! With such nice weather throughout the trip, Kourtney has spent plenty of time in her bathing suit, and we’ve seen quite a number of sexy bikini looks since she’s been away.

Meanwhile, her ex, Scott Disick, has been back in the States, continuing his own romance with Sofia Richie. Although things are going well in the nearly year-long romance, though, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Scott still spends lots of time lusting over Kourt…especially when he sees her in a bikini.

“Anytime he sees her in a bikini, he gets mad because he can’t have her anymore,” our insider revealed. “Kourtney has never looked this good and it’s giving him major FOMO.” Well, he probably shouldn’t have cheated on her three years ago, right?!