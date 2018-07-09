Khloe Kardashian Starting To Trust Tristan Thompson Again: How He’s ‘Stepped Up Big Time’

Khloe Kardashian is slowly starting to build the trust once again for boyfriend Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal and it’s leading their relationship in a better direction than before.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is starting to feel good about the second chance she gave boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, after his big cheating scandal and the trust is slowly but surely building up. “Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity.”

That strength is a great thing to have considering they share baby True together. Tristan has proved that he’s staying close to his daughter by not only remaining in the same location whenever he can but also by sharing his joy on social media. The proud dad recently posted an adorable video of himself spending time with True on his Instagram and between the baby talk and kisses we couldn’t keep our hearts from melting!

Tristan’s moments with True have been plenty since his season with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended and there are even reports that he’s looking to move to L.A. to be close to her and Khloe. We think it would be great to see all three of them in the same city and it’s good to know that they’re working things out after such a dramatic beginning of the year.