Kendall Jenner’s $645 Chanel Ankle Purse Trolled By Fans Who Think It Looks Like An Ankle Monitor

Kendall Jenner has been sporting a $645 ankle purse by Chanel that some think looks like an ankle monitor! Check out all the hilarious tweets about her expensive purse!

Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram to show off an expensive new purse… on her ankle. That’s right, she was recently displaying her $645 Chanel ankle purse, and it reminded a lot of fans of something that is much more of a popular accessory for those on parole: an ankle monitor. One fan wrote, “Seriously? What would Uncle OJ say? 🙄🤭😠” Another commented on the interesting purse choice, writing, “Kendall Jenner really out here gentrifying ankle bracelets… really sis”.

But the digs kept on coming. Another thought that Kendall had gotten into trouble after seeing the pic: “The way Kendall Jenner got a mini purse round her ankle and captions it ‘it just fits’ made me double take. Thought she’d been arrested with a tag on 😂”. And one fan thought Kendall should have really picked up on the resemblance: “Hmm @KendallJenner maybe purses that resemble parole ankle bracelets shouldn’t be fashionable????”

Recently, Kendall was the recipient of a very important FaceTime call from the newly engaged Hailey Baldwin. “Kendall was one of the first people Hailey told, she Facetimed her from the Bahamas to share the sweet moment with her,” a friend of Kendall’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Hailey didn’t tell her right away why she was calling and then she held up her ring finger to show Kendall. Kendall was so shocked at first she didn’t know if she was joking. But then Hailey started jumping with joy and Kendall knew it was real. “

We’ll keep you posted if Kendall is seen out and about with the ankle purse again. Judging by the fan reaction, we’re guessing that it might not be seen again.