Kate Middleton stunned, once again, at the christening of her third child, Louis, in London on July 9. See her full look by Alexander McQueen below.

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, and on July 9, he was christened for the world to see. He was baptized at the Chapel Royal on the grounds of St James’s Palace in London, just like his older brother George. Mom Kate Middleton was absolutely gorgeous at the ceremony, wearing a stunning white Alexander McQueen dress with a deep v-neckline and three quarter sleeves. Her hat was by Jane Taylor. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore an army green Ralph Lauren dress and hat by Stephen Jones. The Duchess of Cornwall wore a fit-and-flare white Fiona Clare dress and a hat by Locke. Prince William was by Kate’s side, supportive as ever.

According to Kensington Palace, Prince Louis is wearing a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen. For her daughter Charlotte‘s christening on July 5, 2015, Kate wore a beautiful white coat by Alexander McQueen and a white fascinator by Jane Taylor — a similar look by the same designers. Charlotte was just 9 weeks old at the time. Kate actually re-wore that same cream coat at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. She definitely didn’t upstage the bride with that recycled fashion choice, but she still looked amazing.

For the christening of George, Kate and Will’s first born, in October 2013, Kate again wore a cream Alexander McQueen coat-dress, this one with a large ruffle down the center of her chest and on her waist. She always looks perfect! These parents no doubt have their hands full with three kids, but they are taking it in stride, and Kate looked as gorgeous as ever for this important occasion!