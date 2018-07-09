Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Meet For 1st Time In Throwback Vid 9 Years Before Engagement

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are getting married! This whirlwind engagement is even more incredible when watching these two meet for the first time, nearly 10 years ago!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement has been a decade in the making. Justin, 24, proposed to Hailey, 21, while the two were in the Bahamas over the past weekend, and a newly resurfaced video shows the first time these two lovebirds met. “I’m really – I’m hyped right now,” a baby Bieber said in 2009 on his way to an appearance on the Today show. In the clip, Justin meets Stephen Baldwin who introduces him to his then 12-year-old daughter, Hailey.

It’s amazing that Justin not just meets his future father-in-law, but that also the shy, speechless girl would end up being Justin’s fiancée. Hailey comes off as a little nonchalant or even embarrassed that her dad was talking with the biggest pop star in the world then. Either way, the video is a fascinating flashback. Two years later, according to Bustle, Stephen and Hailey would attend the NYC premiere of Justin’s Never Say Never film. The trio would take pictures together on the red carpet, predicting their future nuptials.

The news that Justin – months after he and Selena Gomez, 25, broke up for the umpteenth time – and Hailey got engaged came as a huge shock when the news broke. Yet, die-hard Beliebers must have seen this coming, since Justin hinted about marrying Hailey in 2016. “I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment,” he said when speaking to GQ. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that.”

Justin might need to start saying “sorry” to his fans. Their engagement broke the hearts of Jelena fans everywhere. “i love hailey don’t get me wrong, but justin and selena are made for each other,” one devastated fan tweeted when they heard the news. Other fans seemed a bit more enthusiastic about these two kids getting hitched. “i love justin and hailey as individuals and them together is magic.”