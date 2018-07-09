Jonathan Rhys Meyers Detained By Police After Allegedly Verbally Abusing His Wife On Flight

Jonathan Rhys Meyers found himself detained by police after allegedly vaping & getting into a verbal altercation with his wife! Find out why he was released here!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained by police when his American Airlines plane in Los Angeles on Jun. 8 after he was caught allegedly vaping on the flight. In addition, he was apparently also involved in an alleged verbally abusive argument with his wife Mara Lane in a tirade that included several profanities, according to TMZ. However, a public information officer over at LAX told Us Weekly, “Police met the plane at the gate. Police conducted a full investigation and found there was no domestic incident or smoking incident that had occurred and found that there was no crime.” In addition, the PIO claims that airline employees said “there was drinking involved, but not enough” to warrant a disruption. As a result, he was released.

TMZ reported that not only did Jonathan launch himself on an alleged “tirade”, but he also allegedly smoked an e-cigarette before stopping after a flight attendant told him to do so. Also on the flight was their 18-month-old son Wolf Rhys Meyers. We reported earlier how Mara gave birth to Wolf on Dec. 15, 2017. In lieu of going to a hospital, the pair decided to deliver Wolf in their home with the assistance of a midwife.

Jonathan has a long history with battling substance abuse with rehab. “Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with,” Mara wrote in Sep. 2017 about Jonathan’s relapse after she suffered a miscarriage. “He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back. … my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news.”