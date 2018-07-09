Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Sex Addiction Battle In Emotional Chat With Former Drug Addict Mom

Since the premiere of ‘Red Table Talk,’ Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about a lot of challenges in her life, and on the most recent episode she touched on what it was like to have a sex addiction. Get all the details here!

Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, is a warrior. On the June 9 episode of her Facebook show Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip actress revealed she suffered from a number of additions in the past. “My sort of addictions jump, they jump around,” Jada explained to her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris, who battled a heroin addiction for nearly 20 years. “When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind. That everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying,” Jada continued.

Interestingly, that wasn’t her only addition. She also admitted to becoming a “gym addict,” before realizing she had a drinking problem. “I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle and was like, ‘now hold up, you in this house by yourself going for your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem,'” Jada said. So, what did she do about it?

“I went cold turkey,” Jada explained. “I am a binger and I always have to watch myself and how I can get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing, but why you’re doing it… if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you gotta look at,” Jada said. After Jada’s reveal, her mother opened up on what it was like to finally get clean to Jada and other guests Will Smith’s younger sister Ashley Marie and singer August Alsina, who have also struggled with addictions.

“I have to put it on somebody else, it wasn’t about me. I had already lost my mother, I had already lost a husband, I had already lost another relationship. My friends were already frustrated with me, my sister was frustrated with me. I knew my job was in jeopardy,” Adrienne said. “I had this man come back in my life and he said to me, ‘I heard you had been into treatment,’ and I started communicating with this person and we had an opportunity for a relationship that I thought would not happen. So it’s sad to say that I did it for a man,” Adrienne continued. What a chilling story!