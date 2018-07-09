‘The Bachelorette’: Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Will Interrupt New Episode — Will You Get To See The End?

The July 9 episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ will be interrupted because of Trump’s nomination of the new SCOTUS. This is a major episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Will you get to see the whole thing or have to wait?

Get your DVRs all settled, Bachelor Nation fans! Starting at 9 p.m. during the July 9 episode, The Bachelorette will be stopped so Donald Trump can announce his nomination for the next Supreme Court Justice of the United States. The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison revealed how the episode will play because of this interruption. “Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation @abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement,” he tweeted. “#TheBachelorette will be ‘paused’ and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight!” He also added: “To be safe you should extend your recordings of # TheBachelorette tonight by 30 minutes.”

Rest assured, Bachelorette fans. ABC has it all worked out. You’re going to want to see this entire episode of The Bachelorette, too. Becca Kufrin and her suitors will be traveling to The Bahamas. There are six guys left — Garrett, 29, Blake, 28, Colton, 26, Jason, 29, Leo, 31, and Wills, 29. Only four will be given roses by Becca during the July 9 episode. There will be three one-on-one dates and one group date. There will not be a rose ceremony. The four lucky men chosen will bring Becca home with them to meet their families during the hometown dates.

The three lucky guys going on one-on-one dates with Becca are Garrett, Colton, and Blake. Leo, Jason, and Wills will be going on the group date. Two of the hunky men are going to be left heartbroken. It’s getting to be that time when real feelings are on the line. There’s only a few weeks left until the season 14 finale! This season has flown by! The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.