How To Remove Lip Fillers Like Kylie Jenner — Derms Speak

If you got lip fillers for the first time and hate them, or just want a more natural look like Kylie Jenner, you CAN get them dissolved. Here’s what to do, with expert advice from two plastic surgeons.

Fillers can last months, and some lip injections can stay up to a year. Kylie Jenner, 20, has made her plump pout her signature look since she was just 16 years old, but on July 8, she responded to a fan commenting that she looked like the “old Kylie,” writing “I got rid of all my filler.” It makes such a difference! Maybe the new mom is going for a more natural look! There IS s a way to reverse fillers, and we have doctors breaking it down for you below.

Board certified plastic surgeon and RealSelf contributor Dr. David Shafer tells us, “The most popular lip filler such as Juvederm Ultra and Volbella are made from hyaluronic acid, which is a natural moisture molecule in the skin. The fillers are made in the laboratory with chains of the hyaluronic acid which makes them into gel formation for filling. The body naturally breaks down or metabolizes the bonds over about 8-12 months for most fillers. However, if someone wants to soften or ‘melt’ the filler, we can also inject an enzyme called hyaluronidase, which will break down the bonds between the molecules over about 24 hours. The body then absorbs the free floating hyaluronic acid molecules and the filling effect goes away.”

“Most people only need one treatment but it may take a second treatment in some patients,” Dr. Shafer says. “Some patients only want the filler softened but not completely dissolved. In this case we used a diluted form of the enzyme. If the patient wants the filler completely melted, the we us the full strength enzyme for melting.” As far as the cost, he says, “In our office, if we are the ones that injected the filler, we offer one round of ‘melting’ complementary. However, if a patient was injected by a different doctor, then we charge $400 per area. It’s a very expensive enzyme for us to purchase and keep in stock. Most offices do not have the enzyme or know how to use it, so we receive many referrals for filler melting.”

Dr. Bruce Katz concurs: “Restylane and Juvederm are hyaluronic acid fillers and they last about 9 month but can be dissolved. You can take the filler out if you’re not happy. The dissolving won’t work with Sculptra or Radiesse.” So be sure to do your research before getting fillers!