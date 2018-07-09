Hailey Baldwin Facetimed BFF Kendall Jenner After Justin Bieber Popped The Question

Hailey Baldwin was so thrilled by Justin Bieber’s marriage proposal on July 7 that she couldn’t help but reach out to Kendall Jenner and share the happy news shortly after she said yes. Get Kendall’s reaction here!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, happily became engaged to Justin Bieber, 24, over the weekend and she was so excited about the proposal that she reached out to her closest family and friends, including BFF Kendall Jenner, 22, right away to hear the amazing news from her first! “Kendall was one of the first people Hailey told, she Facetimed her from the Bahamas to share the sweet moment with her,” a friend of Kendall’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Hailey didn’t tell her right away why she was calling and then she held up her ring finger to show Kendall. Kendall was so shocked at first she didn’t know if she was joking. But then Hailey started jumping with joy and Kendall knew it was real. She’s so happy for her best friend, this is a dream come true.”

Kendall’s happiness is totally understandable. After being friends for years and dating in the past, the news of an engagement between Hailey and Justin almost seems like a long time coming. Despite the fact that they’ve only been dating again for about a month, the two young stars know each other so well and seem to be extremely comfortable whenever they’re out and about.

Whether they’re in public or enjoying a private moment together, that comfort stands. Although neither Justin or Hailey have officially spoken out about the engagement yet, fans who got to meet the lovebirds in the Bahamas have been sharing pics and videos of Hailey and her giant diamond ring and can we just say that it’s incredible?! We can’t wait to see what their wedding is going to look like!