Emily Ratajkowski vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Who’s The Queen Of Thong Swimsuits?

Emily Ratajkowski & Kourtney Kardashian are always wearing the sexiest thong swimsuits — but who is the bikini queen? Check out all their sexiest summertime looks here & decide for yourself!

When it comes to showing off their best assets on vacation, Emily Ratajkowski and Kourtney Kardashian cannot be beat. Recently, Emily stunned onlookers during her vacay to Mykonos in Greece by scaling the mountainside showing off her buns in a thong swimsuit. And this isn’t even the first time she’s worn this sexy swimsuit style. She also wore a sexy polka dot bikini that left very little to the imagination while lounging on a yacht.

But she’s not alone in this trend — Kourtney Kardashian has also been slaying the thong bikini look! While she’s been enjoying the sun and the waves of Portofino, Italy on a family vacation that’s sure to give even the most well-traveled among us some serious FOMO, the mom-of-three wore a thong bikini that showed off her bare butt. And before that, she wore a bikini with a front thong that showed off her abs. Who is your thong bikini swimsuit queen? Choose for yourself by checking out our gallery above!

Recently, Kourtney had to clap back at a hater who implied that she wasn’t being a good mom. After posting a pic of herself in a bikini on a boat, Kourtney received the following comment: “Where are your kids?” Of course, Kourtney wasn’t going to take this lying down. In response, she wrote, “My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting at a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern.” Take that, hater! We’ll keep you posted as these two celebs post more bikini and swimsuit pics that are sure to be your new summer fashion inspo for the rest of July and August!