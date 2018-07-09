Ciara, Kevin Hart & More Celebs ‘Do The Shiggy’ Dance Challenge To Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’

Drake has Hollywood’s hottest stars dancing their a**es off to his new track! Ciara, Odell Beckham Jr. and more stars all participated in the #InMyFeelingsChallenge’ where they ‘do the shiggy’ to his sultry hit! See the best videos!

Even if you’re not a Drake, 31, fan, you’ve probably heard about the hype around his latest album, “Scorpion” and its popular track, “In My Feelings”. The song is a total jam and now it’s gone viral with the hashtag, “In My Feelings challenge”. After the song’s release, comedian and online personality, “The Shiggy Show” started the now viral sensation by dancing along to the song. He put his signature “shiggy” moves to track right after Drizzy sings “Keke do you love me?”

Now, people all over the internet, including a ton of celebrities joined in on the challenge using the hashtags “In My Feelings challenge” and “Do the Shiggy”. Drizzy’s good friend, NFL pro, Odell Beckham Jr., 25, even gave Shiggy a shoutout on Instagram when he reposted Shiggy’s dance, along with his own rendition, which was epic. Other celebs who’ve already completed the challenge include Ciara, 32, and Russell Wilson, 29, Kevin Hart, 39, James Harden, 28, LaLa Anthony, 39, Lil Mama, 28, Angela Simmons, 30, Tinashe, 25, and more!

Check out some of the best celeb videos below!

Drake and his 25-track “Scorpion” album hit a major milestone on July 8, when he became the first artist to reach 1 billion+ streams in one week. In just one week, the album became certified platinum and Drizzy earned his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The rapper also claims seven of the Hot 100’s Top 10, breaking the Beatles’ record. His popular hit “Nice For What” (also off his “Scorpion” track list) returned to the No. 1 spot for the eighth week in a row, as of July 9. And, it’s safe to say, “In My Feelings” is the song of the summer.