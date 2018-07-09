Donald Trump Nominates Brett Kavanaugh To Replace Kennedy On Supreme Court: What You Need To Know

President Trump announced his nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s official: Donald Trump wants Brett Kavanaugh to be the next Justice of the Supreme Court. His nomination comes two weeks after Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. Kennedy had been a Supreme Court Justice since 1988. Now, Kavanaugh could fill his spot, providing that Congress approves Trump’s pick. We’ll find that out within the coming months. Trump announced his pick in a statement that he delivered in front of reporters, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and more on July 9.

He said, “Tonight it is my honor and privilege to announce that I will nominate justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.” “Throughout legal circles, he is considered a judge’s judge, a true thought leader among his peers,” Trump added.

“He’s a brilliant jurist with a clear and effective writing style universally regarded as one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time.” He also commended Kavanaugh saying he has “impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law.” Before making his announcement, Trump praised Justice Kennedy for a lifetime of “distinguished service” and said, “Other than matters of war and peace, this is the most important decision a president can make. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh continued to praise Kennedy in his address, saying, “Justice Kennedy devoted his career to securing liberty. I’m deeply honored to be nominated to fill his seat on the Supreme Court.”

In the week prior to announcing his pick, Trump’s list of nominees had been whittled down to a few candidates. But all signs at the time pointed to his choice being Barrett when Senator Orrin Hatch gave an interview about the nomination…using female pronouns: “And I will devote all my energies to ensuring that we confirm the kind of Supreme Court justice America needs: a justice who says what the law is, not what she wants it to be; a justice who calls balls and strikes instead of swinging for the fences; a justice whose foremost allegiance is to the American people and to the Constitution.”