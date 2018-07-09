‘The Bachelorette’: Colton, 26, Drops A Shocking Bombshell On Becca — ‘I’m A Virgin’

During a one-on-one date on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Colton Underwood made an unexpected to confession to Becca Kufrin — he’s a virgin! Here’s how she reacted.

Colton Underwood, 26, was lucky enough to get the first one-on-one date with Becca Kufrin on the July 9 episode of The Bachelorette, but she definitely wasn’t expecting the bombshell he dropped on her during their romantic evening! After the pair spent the day together, Colton opened up to the gorgeous Bachelorette about something he’d been keeping to himself for the last few weeks — he’s a virgin! “It’s been a personal choice that I’ve made,” Colton said in a confessional. “My fear today is…how is she going to react to it? I hope she understands.”

The football player, who previously dated Aly Raisman, first tried to tell Becca his secret while they enjoyed a day on a boat, but they were interrupted JUST as he broached the subject. Luckily, he was still able to enjoy the romantic day, and then finally got to the big conversation that evening. It’s one of those things that’s hard for me to talk about because I haven’t talked about it very often and it’s something I struggle with articulating,” Colton explained. “I only had one serious relationship coming into this and I haven’t had that many girlfriends or dates because of sports. Because of that…I am a virgin. It was tough. It is something I haven’t shared openly to a lot of people.”

Becca thanked Colton for opening up to her, but then left him super nervous when she asked him to give her a minute and excused herself from the table. When she returned, she wanted to get more clarity about the situation, and he explained that he’s not waiting for marriage, he’s “waiting for the right heart” and a “special moment” with someone. Becca assured Colton that she would never judge him for his decision to remain a virgin until this point, and was admittedly appreciative that he felt comfortable enough to open up. At the end of the date, she gave him the rose.

This isn’t the first time Colton has had to share a secret about his past with Becca. Earlier in the season, he admitted that he had a brief relationship with her friend and former Bachelor co-star, Tia Booth. He assured her that he didn’t come on the show hoping Tia was the Bachelorette, though, and promised that what he had with Tia was short-lived and definitely over.

Becca was able to look past Colton’s romance with one of her besties, and she continued to build a connection with him week after week. Now, since she gave him the rose, he’s guaranteed a spot in the final four, and will get to take Becca to his hometown to meet his family in next week’s episode!