Camila Cabello Is Releasing Her Own Makeup Collection & We Need Everything Now — See Pics

Havana, yes, yes, yes! Camila Cabello has teamed up with L’Oreal Paris and they are releasing a makeup collaboration very soon! Get all of the details below!

Camila Cabello, 21, became the face (and head of hair) for L’Oreal Paris in the summer of 2017, and now, she’s taken her ambassadorship to the next level. She’s releasing a collaboration with the iconic brand called Havana. The brand said in a statement on July 9, “Camila worked closely alongside the brand to curate the 14-piece, limited-edition collection — from the selection of the natural-looking shades and vibrant packaging design to the fragrance of the lip glosses. The collection is influenced by Camila’s fierce determination and her signature passion and embodies her everyday approach to makeup — effortless and glowing — with a playful mix of wearable colors.” See the products below!

Here’s what the collection includes. There is a Havana Sun-Lit Bronzer — which is a liquid bronzer available in light/medium and medium/deep to give you bronzed, glowing skin. Next, a liquid brow product called Havana Gotta Give Brow. This comes in light, medium and deep. The Havana Flash Liner makes a sexy cat eye a snap — the marker-like pen makes it easy to use. Her Havana Lip Dew glosses come in four gorgeous shades. Finally, there are four shades of Havana Eye Shadow to wear both day and night.

The collection will be available first on Ulta.com, on July 15, and then will hit drugstores and other mass retailers all around the world in August 2018. The packaging is gorgeous, fun, and bold. The packaging features a bright turquoise color as a backdrop, with pretty pink and gold flowers as accents. Obviously, the collection is inspired by the Island of Cuba, where she was born, and instantly transports you to the ocean!