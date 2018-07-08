‘Sharp Objects’: 5 Things To Know About Amy Adams’ Seriously Twisted TV Show

‘Sharp Objects’ makes its big HBO debut on July 8, and this summer show is going to be your next obsession. Here’s what you need to know about the show before its premiere!

1. Sharp Objects is the next crime thriller you’re going to obsess over. The show, which consists of 8 episodes, follows the story of Camille Preaker, a reporter who returns to her hometown to cover the murder of one preteen girl and the abduction of another. Camille brings back some serious emotional baggage and physical scars with her, which stem from her complicated relationship with her mother, Adora. As Camille tries to come to terms with her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims.

2. The TV show is based on a best-selling novel. Sharp Objects was originally a book written by Gillian Flynn, who wrote Gone Girl and Dark Places. This is Gillian’s first novel to be adapted for television. “This was my first novel, yet the last to reach screen — 12 long and often disappointing years,” Gillian said in a statement. “But then Amy came along, and I thought, ‘Oh, that was it! Camille was waiting for Amy to play her.’ And that’s not lofty, writer talk. I really believe Camille needed Amy.”

3. The series is star-studded. Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker, and Patricia Clarkson stars as Adora. Eliza Scanlen, Henry Czerny, Elizabeth Perkins, Chris Messina, Taylor John Smith, Miguel Sandoval, Will Chase, and Madison Davenport also have major roles.

4. Each episode will end with something very important. Because of the show’s sensitive nature and content, every episode will follow with mental health and substance abuse PSAs, as well as directions for additional support, according to our sister site Deadline

5. There’s a Big Little Lies connection. Jean-Marc Vallée directed the entire first season of Big Little Lies, and he did the same thing for Sharp Objects. He knows great material when he sees it!