Tristan Thompson House Hunting Solo In LA After Following Khloe & True To City — Trouble in Paradise?

Tristan Thompson has been checking out some new homes in Los Angeles – but not with Khloe Kardashian. He looked at a place on the market for $2 million.

It’s the NBA offseason so Tristan Thompson, 27, has some time to kill – and he’s doing that in Los Angeles. Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, Tristan, his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, and their daughter True packed up and ditched Ohio for the west coast. Now, it looks like the basketball star is looking for a home in L.A. – without Khloe.

Tristan went house hunting this week without the reality star and checked out a move-in ready home on the market for a cool $2 million, according to TMZ. Khloe’s boyfriend was spotted with a bunch of realtors in Woodland Hills this week where he looked at an incredible 7 bedroom, 8 bath home complete with a basketball court and pool. The not-so-humble abode is located pretty closely to where the Revenge Body host currently resides.

While he’s currently been living out of Khloe’s place, we aren’t totally surprised that he’s now on the hunt for a home of his own. As reported last month, the couple planned to leave Cleveland together but live separately once they got to Cali. “They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart,” a source told Life&Style. “They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument.”

Now that the pair are back in Los Angeles though, they’ve swapped schedules. Khloe revealed on social media that she went back to work for the first time since giving birth in April. While she admitted that she was “anxious” to leave her daughter for a full day, she later explained that Tristan did a great job feeding their kid while she was off working with her clothing company Good American. Here’s hoping Tristan’s new place has a nursery!