Thai Cave Rescue Mission: 4 Boys Are ‘Alive & Well’ But It Could Take Days To Save 8 Still Trapped

The first four of 12 Thai boys were fortunately freed from the deadly cave they’ve been trapped in since June 23 and were transported to the hospital on Jul. 8 after a rigorous rescue mission by divers.

Four Thai boys, who have been trapped in a cave along with eight other young boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach since June 23, were miraculously rescued by rescue divers and taken to a nearby hospital on Jul. 8, according to the Thai Navy SEALS and reported by CBS News. At least one of the boys had to be airlifted by helicopter to the hospital while the rest were transported by ambulance. The huge rescue mission has been going on for several days at the Northern Thailand location but this is the first time they’ve been able to get some of the children out, giving hope to the ones still left behind. There have been 13 foreign divers along with five Thai divers that have been helping in the rescue mission efforts and despite the amazing rescue of the first four boys, it’s proven to be quite a dangerous challenge.

In addition to the natural dangers of the cave and its area, Thai officials have expressed their concern over the weather and how it can affect the rescue efforts going forward. Heavy monsoon rain could take place and flood the inside of the cave, trapping the rest of the boys and their coach in there even further which could be deadly. The divers are hoping to rescue all boys and their coach before that happens and may have to help them make risky dives to escape the treacherous conditions.

Despite the scary risks, everyone involved is ready to do everything they can to get the boys and the coach out alive. “Today is the D-day,” rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters while near the cave site. “The boys are ready to face any challenges.” The boys, who range in age from 11- 16 and their coach are part of Thailand’s Wild Boars soccer team and became trapped in the Tham Luang cave after they went in to explore and monsoon floods prevented them from getting back out. The sad situation has since caught the eye of the world and divers from places like Australia, America, and even Japan have been on site to help. One former Thai Navy Seal diver involved in the rescue mission died on Jul. 6 after running out of oxygen further proving the dangers of the situation.