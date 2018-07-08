Steve Bannon: Woman Calls Him A ‘Trash’ In Bookstore — Voters Furious That Owner Called The Cops

Steve Bannon didn’t have to ‘read between the lines’ here. A woman insulted the ex-Breitbart boss in a bookstore and voters were outraged when they found out the shop’s owner called the cops on her!

Perhaps next time, Steve Bannon, 64, will order his books from Amazon? He became the latest person associated with President Donald Trump’s administration to be confronted in public on July 7. While perusing the shelves at Black Swan Books in Richmond, Virginia, a woman came up to the former White House Chief Strategist and called him a “piece of trash.” The owner, after seeing this go down, stepped in to defend the former Breitbart News boss. “Steve Bannon was simply standing, looking at books, minding his own business,” Nick Cooke, the owner, told the Richmond-Times-Dispatch. “I asked her to leave, and she wouldn’t.”

“And I said, ‘I’m going to call the police if you don’t,’ and I went to call the police and she left. And that’s the end of the story,” he added. “We are a bookshop. Bookshops are all about ideas and tolerating different opinions and not about verbally assaulting somebody, which is what was happening.” It’s unknown who exactly called out Steve Bannon, but what was known is that people weren’t happy that the store owner called the cops on the person confronting Bannon. Many saw it as an overreaction (to be fair, the owner says he did ask her to leave and she supposedly refused) while others saw Black Swan Books siding with a man many have accused of being

“Black Swan Books was one of my favorite local, independent bookstores … until they defended Steve Bannon and turned the store into a safe space for white nationalists,” @RVAwonk tweeted. ”Bad move, Black Swan. You are now blacklisted.” “The owner of The Black Swan Books in Richmond said he called the police after a woman confronted Steve Bannon in his shop on Saturday in what seems like a serious over-reaction. But, don’t worry-bookstores are doing so well, I’m sure it will be FINE,” @GirlsReallyRule added, making a point that alienating customers is probably not a good idea when bookstores are dying. “Aw, Steve Bannon got heckled in a public space. WOMP. WOMP,” another tweeted while one added, “She was classy. I would have called Steve Bannon a giant sh*tbag.”

Civility means calling the cops to prevent a fascist former government official from verbal criticism https://t.co/PUwuENclZX — David Klion 🔥 (@DavidKlion) July 8, 2018

The owner of The Black Swan Books in Richmond said he called the police after a woman confronted Steve Bannon in his shop on Saturday in what seems like a serious over-reaction. But, don't worry-bookstores are doing so well, I'm sure it will be FINE. https://t.co/GN2Iqv83eH — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 8, 2018

Add Steve’s name to the growing list of Trump pals who have received a less-than-warm reception in public. Before he resigned from the head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt was confronted by Kristin Mink, a D.C. area teacher, who told him that he should quit “before your scandals push you out.” Before that, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant, while Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, the woman overseeing the separation of migrant families at the southern border, was booed by protesters at while she ate at a Mexican restaurant.