Selena Gomez All Smiles In Bikini With Friend On A Boat Amid Justin Bieber’s Engagement News

While Justin Bieber is off in the Bahamas with new fiancée Hailey Baldwin, his ex Selena Gomez is living it up on a yacht off NYC. See her stunning bikini pic!

Selena Gomez, 25, dated Justin Bieber, 24, off and on for years, but it looks like the Jelena ship has sailed – just like the IRL boat Sel spent her Sunday on. After news broke that the Biebs has gotten engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, Selena’s assistant and good friend Theresa Marie Mingus went on Instagram to share a photo of the “Bad Liar” singer looking happy and carefree.

In the pic, you can see the two ladies sitting perched on lounge chairs while riding around on a boat off of New York City. Selena smiled big for the camera while posing in a turquoise and white bikini. Theresa sat next to her, wearing a royal blue scoop bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms.

The assistant captioned the pic, “bestfriendddddd.” She definitely is a great friend because only true pals will make sure to post a photo of you living your best life after your ex gets engaged. Cherish your Theresas, guys.

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

ICYMI, Justin and Hailey reportedly got engaged on Saturday night at a resort in the Bahamas. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that while everyone was salsa dancing, they were asked to put their phones away for a big surprise. Justin then reportedly got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in front of the entire restaurant.

Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, seemed to confirm the news Sunday morning, by captioning an Instagram photo of his son, “@justinbieber proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” A fan also spotted the model with a ring on her finger later in the day. As for Selena, well, an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that she was “totally shocked and stunned“after hearing the news. Us too, girl!