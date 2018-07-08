Selena Gomez ‘Shocked’ By Justin Bieber Engagement News & Wonders If He Ever Really Loved Her

Selena Gomez is ‘stunned’ by Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin! A source close to Selena told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she took the bombshell news!

Justin Bieber is reportedly engaged to Hailey Baldwin and there is one person’s reaction to this news we all want to know right now: his on again, off again ex Selena Gomez. A source close to Selena told EXCLUSIVELY how she handled hearing about her ex’s surprise proposal. “Selena was totally shocked and stunned to hear it’s being reported that Justin proposed to Hailey,” our source said. “She honestly can’t believe it. Selena didn’t think they were even that serious, so the thought of them getting married is just mind-boggling to her.”

Deep down, Selena believes that Justin’s engagement is potentially sending her a message. “Selena can’t help feeling that Justin has some ulterior motive going on, like, he’s trying to make her jealous, or he’s proving a point to her that he really is grown up and ready for commitment,” our source added. “She just can’t get her mind around it otherwise.”

On top of that, the news of Justin’s engagement comes only months after their relationship came to an end — a relationship where Justin told her he loved her. “If it is a serious proposal, and Justin is being totally genuine in wanting to marry Hailey, then Selena can’t help questioning what he really felt about her, and if her really did love her, because it was only a few months ago that he was declaring his undying love for her, and swearing he couldn’t live without her,” our source added.

Meanwhile, another source close to Justin said, “We could easily be talking about Justin and Selena being engaged right now, but the strain that her Mom brought to that rekindled relationship basically was the last straw for them to be a forever couple. They tried and their was push-back from her family to him and he didn’t want to deal with that the rest of his life. So that is why he found love elsewhere.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this huge news.