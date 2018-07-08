Penelope Disick’s 6th Birthday Party: Mom Kourtney Throws A Super ‘Fun’ Bash – See Adorable Pics

Happy Birthday Penelope Disick! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter turned 6 today and in order to celebrate, her mom went all out on a party! See the celebratory pics here!

Penelope Disick is 6! Kourtney Kardashian‘s only daughter celebrated her birthday on July 8 while vacationing in Italy with her mom and brothers, Mason, 8; and Reign, 3. In order to mark this special occasion, Kourt set her kid up with everything a birthday girl could want: churros that spell out “Penelope,” a rainbow birthday cake, and a spoon with a balloon attached.

Kourtney shared photos from the intimate party on her Instagram story. While they appeared to enjoy the birthday cake the night before P’s actual birthday, they woke up to a breakfast on a terrace overlooking the ocean. Birthday banners lined the umbrella over the table, which was adorned with a giant fruit platter. Of course, the family members all wore party hats to get in the spirit as well. In one video, Kourt can be seen wearing one of the hats while blowing a horn and Mason can be heard asking, “Why do you have to be so fun?”

Penelope’s father Scott Disick wasn’t in attendance for the morning celebration, but he did post a sweet tribute to his daughter on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself carrying Penelope, as she rests her head on his shoulder. He captioned the image, “My little peep.” Scott is currently on vacation with girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, in Spain.

This also isn’t the first celebration for Penelope’s sixth birthday. Last month on June 3, she and cousin North West, 5, had a joint unicorn-themed birthday party in Los Angeles with the entire KarJenner crew. The two birthday girls wore matching rainbow robes for the outdoor bash. North turned 5 years old nearly two weeks later on June 15. Head up to the gallery above to see how Penelope and her family are celebrating her birthday today!