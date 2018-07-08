Happy Birthday Penelope Disick: All The Times Kourtney & Scott’s Daughter Was Too Cute For Words

Can you believe that Penelope Disick is turning SIX years old today, July 8!? Celebrate by looking back at her cutest photos ever!

Penelope Disick is growing up pretty fast, and believe it or not, she’s celebrating her SIXTH birthday on July 8! The adorable little lady is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s middle child and their only daughter, and it’s safe to say she’s the princess of their household. Even though Kourt and Scott aren’t together anymore, they both love doting on little P, and she has such a sweet relationship with both of her parents. Plus, of course, she’s besties with her cousin, North West, who’s just 11 months younger than her.

Some of Penelope’s most adorable photos are when she’s hanging out with North. From trips to Disneyland to ballet class, the two girls just could not be cuter! Who could forget when paparazzi even caught them in the midst of an argument while they were sporting matching tutus after dance class!? Even though they looked super frustrated with one another in the candid photos, they still looked beyond adorable in their dance ensembles.

Of course, there’s plenty of more photos where that came from! Whether it’s snuggling up to her mom, hanging out with her siblings, Mason and Reign Disick, or just getting snapped in a quick pic by herself, Penelope always has us saying “awww!” She’s literally been growing up before our eyes over the past six years, and it’s truly impossible to believe that she could already be SIX!

