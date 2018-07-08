Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Bare Butt In Thong Bikini While Celebrating Penelope’s Bday

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her bare butt in a bikini that left very little to the imagination while vacation in Italy! Check out her sexy seaside look here!

Kourtney Kardashian rang in her daughter Penelope Disick‘s 6th birthday on a yacht in Portofino, Italy on Jul. 8, and not only did it look like Penelope’s party went off without a hitch, Kourtney stunned with her sexy bikini choice. Wearing a thong bikini, the 39-year-old mother-of-three nearly showed off her bare assets. Check out her sultry swimwear with our pic of her outfit below!

But this isn’t the only time Kourtney slayed with her bikini choice during her time enjoying Portofino. The reality star recently posted a picture of herself and Penelope wearing matching bathing suits, with Kourtney’s suit having a front thong that showed off her toned abs. In addition to the sweet pic of the mother and daughter pair, Kourtney captioned the photo, writing, “what’s mine is yours”. So far, Kourtney has been two for two with her bikini choices!

When it came down to who got to spend time with Penelope and the rest of their kids for the Fourth of July, apparently Kourtney and Scott Disick had a huge fight. “Kourtney and Scott had yet another epic fight over who is having the kids for the holiday,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott wanted the kids to be stateside for the holiday with him and Sofia [Richie], which infuriated Kourtney. She has been with the kids in Europe and wanted to have them to herself with Younes [Bendjima].”

We’ll keep you posted with more pics from Kourtney’s Italian vacation. In the meantime, happy birthday, Penelope! We hope it was a great one.