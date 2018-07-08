Kim Kardashian Opens Her Legs & Reminds Fans That Pineapple Juice Will Make Their Vaginas Sweeter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on July 7 to show off a sexy pic of herself drinking pineapple juice and it hints at a provocative joke she made about one of her intimate body parts on her ‘KUWTK’ spin-off series.

Kim Kardashian, 37, got a little frisky when she took to Instagram on July 7 to pose an incredibly sexy photo of herself in a gray bodysuit while drinking…pineapple juice? Yes, that’s right. Kim was drinking the delicious drink after she made a raunchy joke about how pineapple juice can make a women’s intimate area “sweeter” on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off show, Kim and Kourtney Take Miami. “Google the benefits of pineapple juice,” Kim captioned the pic, which shows her opening a can of the tropical juice while sitting with one leg up on what appears to be a large sink area.

The cheeky infamous moment that Kim’s sexy pic pays tribute to happened on Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s series back in 2013 and it’s definitely one of the most memorable scenes of the show. The scene captures when Kim realized that the juice “makes everything sweeter” before a “smell-off” challenge between Kim and Kourtney erupted while in London. The smell-off consisted of the two sisters drinking as much pineapple juice as possible in one week to see who had the sweeter smelling vagina. “A vagina smell-off!,” Kim cleverly determined of the challenge.

Although the subject of the challenge was lighthearted, the competition proved to be fierce between the reality stars. “Kourtney seems very competitive about her vagina,” Kim explained in the episode. “I don’t know why Kourtney is challenging me – but she will lose.” After a week, Kim and Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian was asked to be the judge which consisted of smelling hand towels that Kim and Kourtney wiped themselves with and according to Khloe, Kim was just a bit sweeter.

The reigning winner Kim is known for her great sense of humor and she seems to always pull it out at all the right moments. It’s great to see her giving fans a reason to laugh and of course it leaves us in anticipation over what she’ll choose to post in the future!