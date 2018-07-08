Newlywed Kaley Cuoco Nurses Broken Shoulder With Her Naked Husband Karl In New Pics

Kaley Cuoco hilariously took to Instagram on July 7 to post a series of funny photos that show her recovering from her recent shoulder surgery while her new hubby Karl Cook helps her and walks around…naked?

It sure seems like newlyweds Kaley Cuoco, 32, and Karl Cook, 27, are getting used to spending time together not only in sickness and in health but also in clothing and in the nude! Kaley took to her Instagram story on July 7 to post a series of pics and video that showed her looking tired at home while recovering from her recent shoulder surgery and a helpful naked looking Karl totally makes an appearance. In one of the pics, Kaley is looking into the camera with an ice pack on her shoulder. “Day 3,” she captioned the photo. “Ice is my best friend.” In another pic, Karl can be seen standing in the background with a bare chest and a smile while Kaley takes a pic of him from sitting on the couch. The edge of the pillow is cleverly covering him from the waist down so it’s a sight to see! “Still naked??,” Kaley captioned the photo. In a video, the Big Bang Theory actress couldn’t stop laughing as she captured more footage of a seemingly naked Karl standing in front of a chair and asked him if he had any pants on. “Is Karl still naked?,” she captioned the hilarious vid.

While Karl may have been naked or just looked like it, the fact that these two are clearly having fun together is quite clear. In other clips, Kaley talks about being so sick from the medication she’s on for her shoulder that she can’t do anything for herself so Karl is taking care of her by doing sweet things like brushing her hair. It’s truly endearing to see and reminds us why they makes such a fantastic couple!

Kaley and Karl were married just five days before she had her shoulder surgery on July 1 but the blonde beauty insisted that the surgery was planned for over a year and it was something she took her time with. Perhaps she decided to have it after she got married so she wouldn’t have to worry about recovering in time for date set beforehand and hey, it doesn’t hurt to have a hunky husband nakedly nursing her back to health!

We just love seeing these two and their cute and funny experiences together. We are wishing Kaley a full recovery as soon as possible!