Justin Bieber ‘Inspired’ To Start A Family With Hailey Baldwin: She’ll Be An ‘Amazing Mom’

Justin Bieber has ‘never been happier’ now that he’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin! A source close to Justin told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he can’t wait to start having kids with Hailey!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin just got engaged less than 48 hours ago, but don’t be surprised if they start a family pretty soon. A source close to Justin told us EXCLUSIVELY how he’s been thinking about having kids for a while “Justin has been thinking about having a family for a while,” our source said. “With friends and family around him having kids, getting married and starting families, Justin has been inspired to do the same.”

When it comes down to it, not only does Justin feel like he’s ready to be a dad, he believes that Hailey will turn out to be an incredible mother. “Justin loves the idea of being a young father and thinks Hailey will be an amazing mom,” our source added.

While Justin has accomplished so much in such a little amount of time, he felt that finding himself a partner for life was the next plateau to reach. “He has accomplished so much in his career so Justin finally feels ready for the next step in his life,” our source went on to say. “He has never been happier and knew Hailey would say yes.” Well, with an engagement ring that huge, who could turn Justin down? It’s enormous!

And how does his ex Selena Gomez feel about their engagement? Taken aback, apparently. “If it is a serious proposal, and Justin is being totally genuine in wanting to marry Hailey, then Selena can’t help questioning what he really felt about her, and if her really did love her, because it was only a few months ago that he was declaring his undying love for her, and swearing he couldn’t live without her,” a source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY.