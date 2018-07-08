Before he popped the question, Justin Bieber was seen kissing & dancing with Hailey Baldwin during their Bahamas vacation! Watch all of the sweet moments from their engagement weekend.

All the signs were there! In the hours leading up to his romantic proposal on Jul. 7, Justin Bieber could not keep his hands off of Hailey Baldwin. Not only were they spotted salsa dancing to “Despacito” (how appropriate) on Jul. 6, Justin and Hailey were caught kissing by fans on the same day he got down on bended knee to pop the question. And when we say kissing, we really mean it. In fact, Justin could not stop planting smooches on her in the most adorable PDA session we’ve seen from the two. Check out their dancing and kissing in the videos below!

Of course, following the bombshell news of their engagement, Justin and Hailey’s fans have finally gotten their first glimpse of the huge engagement ring on THAT finger. Let’s just say Justin went all out for his proposal. As for how his ex Selena Gomez is taking the news of their engagement, it seems like she’s holding up pretty well — considering the fact she was just seen smiling ear to ear while catching some sun in a bikini on a boat with a friend.

However, we reported earlier how emotionally, she’s completely shocked. “Selena was totally shocked and stunned to hear it’s being reported that Justin proposed to Hailey,” our source said. “She honestly can’t believe it. Selena didn’t think they were even that serious, so the thought of them getting married is just mind-boggling to her.”

Fan taken video of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in Bahamas today pic.twitter.com/T6thbJ6HGn — Hailey Baldwin News (@updatebaldwin) July 7, 2018

It goes without saying that we’ll keep you posted on all the romantic details about his proposal to Hailey. In the meantime, congrats, you two! We wish Justin and Hailey a lifetime of happiness together!