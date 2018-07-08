Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline Of Their Romance From Dating To Splitting To Engagement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly got engaged in the Bahamas on the night of July 7 and in honor of the happy news, we’re taking a look back on the history of their epic romance.

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are reportedly engaged! The loving couple made the most of their night while in the Bahamas on July 7 when Justin proposed at a restaurant in front of a crowd of people, according to two eyewitnesses. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, we’re taking a look back on how Justin and Hailey’s romance came to be and what led up to this special moment.

The pair first met almost 10 years ago in 2009 and it was captured on camera. They were introduced by Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin and immediately struck up a friendship. Hailey and her dad were even seen with Justin later in 2011 at the Never Say Never premiere. Fast forward a few years later in 2014, and Hailey made some appearances in several pics on Justin’s Instagram page shortly after the Biebs split from on-again, off-again love Selena Gomez. It ignited rumors that Justin and Hailey were now romantically involved but the two insisted they were just friends. Despite the romance denial, Justin and Hailey spent that New Year’s Eve together.

The “friends” remained particularly close during the Spring/Summer of 2015 and went on walks in Beverly Hills together and even went on vacations. In Dec. of the same year, Hailey joined Justin and his family for a vacation as well and Justin took to Instagram to share cozy pics and videos of the two. A month later in Jan. 2016, Justin basically confirmed his relationship with Hailey when he posted a pic of the two of them passionately kissing to his Instagram. The couple also confirmed their relationship status to the press with Justin saying he loved Hailey and Hailey explaining that their relationship wasn’t exclusive.

By Aug. 2016, it seems like the couple was done when Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram and was seen with new gal pal Sofia Richie. After all that pending drama lasted for over a year, Justin and Hailey became friends again in Dec. 2017 right after he and on-again girlfriend Selena called it quits. By June 2018, Justin and Hailey were seen getting cozy in a number of places, including Miami and New York and on July 7, Justin reportedly proposed to the blonde beauty and she happily said yes. We think it’s safe to say that they’re not officially together and ready to build a future together!

Congratulations to the happy young couple! We can’t wait to see where they go from here!