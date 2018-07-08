Justin Bieber Engaged To Hailey Baldwin: Read About His Romantic Proposal – New Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are hearing wedding bells! Eyewitnesses claim that Biebs PROPOSED to the model and that they’re now engaged! Get the sweet details!

Congrats to the happy couple! Justin Bieber, 24, has reportedly asked Hailey Baldwin, 21, to marry him and she said yes, two eyewitnesses told TMZ! We sure didn’t see that one coming! The two women who allegedly watched the engagement claim it took place at a resort in the Bahamas. They said that everyone was salsa dancing at a restaurant on the property when JB’s security told the crowd to put their phones away because something special was about to go down. They added that Justin then proposed in front of everyone. Aw!

Another source close to the situation told the site that the pair got engaged on the night of July 7. The “Friends” hitmaker’s father, Jeremy Bieber, also posted a photo of his son the following morning with the caption, “@justinbieber proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” We’re definitely shocked to hear about this news, but when you know, you know! Congrats guys!

Hailey and Justin dated previously in 2015 and 2016, and recently rekindled their romance in Miami in early June. The couple quickly heated things up, and were spotted making out all over New York and Brooklyn just a few short weeks later.

They appeared to get even more serious by spending the Fourth of July together in the Hamptons – after the Biebs’ car broke down and they had to direct traffic together in the middle of the street. Then, fans on Twitter who ran into the singer found out that Hailey convinced him to shave off his mustache. He’s been sporting the clean shaven look for a few days now. And now here we are. First Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, and now this? It’s a summer of love!