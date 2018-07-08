Jaden Smith Turns 20: See How Much Will & Jada’s Son Has Changed In Two Decades

Where did the time go? It’s SO hard to believe that Jaden has now reached the big 2-0, but it’s true! We’ve watched him grow into his style and his confidence over the years — take a look!

Happy birthday, Jaden Smith! The same little nugget who used to join his parents on the red carpet is now a 20-year-old artist in his own right, which just blows our minds! But time flies when you’re having fun, right? And as far as double decades go, Jaden’s have been pretty dang fun. As if being born to Will and Jada Smith didn’t automatically make Jaden the coolest kid on the block, he kept wowing us year after year with all of his accomplishments. That’s because the guy will try anything, whether it’s acting, rapping or designing — and he applies the same risk-taking ‘tude to the red carpet as well. Check out our above gallery to see how his style has changed over the years!

19 was a really big year for Jaden, and it’s going to be a tough one to beat! For starters, he and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon made their first red carpet appearance together in September. It’s one thing to be spotted cuddling poolside in Miami by the papz, but quite another to pose at Odessa’s Better Things premiere. That had to have felt like a big step for Jaden, especially since he and his ex Sarah Snyder didn’t do that — they packed on PDA in the front row of multiple fashion shows instead. Does that mean that Odessa and Jaden are the real deal? These two are so cute, so we’ve got our fingers crossed they’ll ride out his 20th year side by side.

But Jaden’s got more on his plate than just a really cute relationship. That’s only the beginning! Just like his dad, the then 19-year-old has set out to make a name for himself in the music industry and released his debut album in November, SYRE. It featured 17 tracks, five more than his 2012 mixtape, and clearly took a ton of work — and paid off! SYRE debuted at number 24 on the Billboard 200, which is no small thing.

For any other youngster, that might have been enough. But not for Jaden! He also continued to slay one red carpet after another with some seriously eye-catching outfits — enough to earn him a spot on Vanity Fair‘s International Best Dressed List. That’s what happens when you carry your dreads at the Met Gala and wear patched-up jeans and sneakers to the Grammys.

Wow! That’s a lot for just one year, no? Jaden’s parents must be proud AF. He’s done so much in two decades — what’s he gonna do with two more? We can only imagine.