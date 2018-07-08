Iggy Azalea Strips Down To Her Barely There Underwear In Steamy Bed Pics

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram on July 7 to post various pics of herself showing off her incredibly toned body in a bra and underwear as she relaxed in bed. She also went braless and revealed her nipples under a tight white T-shirt!

Iggy Azalea, 28, took to Instagram on July 7 to post some sexy pics of herself posing in nothing but a gray bra and matching underwear while in bed and it’s definitely eye-catching! The steamy and seductive snapshots prove to us that the rapper has never looked better and with her hair down, we know she’s not messing around! The bra and underwear set she used to put her incredible body on display read “Baby Girl” across the seams while another pic showed her sporting a white transparent tank top that had “CherryBomb” written across it.

These body-flaunting photos are just some of many that Iggy’s been posting on her social media page lately. Whether she’s in a tiny bikini or flattering lingerie, the Australian knows how to make a lasting impression and we love her for it! She’s known for having legit body confidence on a regular basis which has been inspiring to her fans so it’s no surprise to see her once again happily flaunting her goods.

In addition to showing off her hot bod, Iggy’s been reportedly getting cozy with Tyga, 28. The duo recently made headlines when they dropped a sultry track called “Kream” together on July 6 and the lyrics about hooking up definitely tell a story and indicate that these two may indeed be more than just friends. They first started dating rumors back in Apr. when they were seen looking close at Coachella. Since then, they’ve also been seen together at different locations, including the Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood that same month.

Iggy knows how to catch anyone’s eye with the kind of pics she often posts. We can’t wait to see what she has in store next!