Justin Bieber Fans React To Engagement: From Devastated Tweets To Ariana & Pete Davidson Jokes

Justin Bieber’s fans are processing the news about his engagement to Hailey Baldwin on Twitter. See all the reactions, from congratulatory messages to heartbroken tweets!

In case you haven’t heard yet: Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are reportedly engaged. Obviously this is some major news for both of their fans, who have already flooded Twitter with tons of reactions. From heartbroken to overjoyed to jokes comparing them to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, the fans have said it all.

Some of the reactions were funny, like @amandabehling‘s tweet that read, “Justin Bieber out here really making Hailey Baldwin his one less lonely girl.” Others were more devastated over the news like @cheskaburog_ who wrote, “just found out that justin bieber is “already” engaged to hailey baldwin and now i’m heartbroken.”

There were also fans who couldn’t be happier for the pair, like @Olivia_Christe who wrote, “when i imagined this moment as a child i thought i would be heartbroken but now i couldn’t be happier… i love justin and hailey as individuals and them together is magic. i am so full of joy!!!!! bring on the wedding bells.”

Me seeing Justin and hailey be happy vs me realizing that they may actually get married and have kids and Justin may never make music ever again. pic.twitter.com/piEVVDqkiT — BITCHWHATTHEFUCKJUSTINISENGAGED (@Biebosgalpal) July 8, 2018

Of course, the Jelena fans also had some things to say about Justin getting engaged to a woman who isn’t Selena Gomez. Twitter user @tropicharper wrote, “i love hailey don’t get me wrong, but justin and selena are made for each other. calling it now that they will be together again.” User @kaitpennington tweeted, “If Justin Bieber really is engaged to Hailey Baldwin. My heart breaks twice, once for myself and once for Selena.”

Beliebers and Jelena fans trying to stop Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding like… pic.twitter.com/UfcQHNQhvN — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) July 8, 2018

But there were also some people who made connections to a different celebrity couple. As you’re likely aware, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made headlines last month after news of their engagement broke about a month after they began dating. Twitter user @raauhlpurpose wrote, Y’all really giving Ariana and Pete some competition wow @justinbieber @hailey baldwin.” Another user, @almostari, wrote, “Lmao justin and hailey what???? Ariana’s impact.”

As for anyone who wants to diss the happy couple for getting engaged quickly, well, @BelieveAcoustic said it all: “no funny sh*t I’m deadass happy for Justin and hailey, y’all can save that bitterness and “it’s a publicity stunt” sh*t and just accept the mf’ing truth.” Amen to that!