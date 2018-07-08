Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement Ring Is Huge: See 1st Pic Of The Ring Justin Bieber Proposed With

There it is – proof that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting married! After word of their surprise engagement shocked the world, the two shared the first glimpse of her engagement ring!

Look at that sparkler. It still seems unreal that Justin Bieber, 24, proposed to Hailey Baldwin, 21, but the proof is in the finger of Stephen Baldwin’s daughter. Following in the footsteps of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Biebs and Hailey reportedly got engaged on Jul. 7 after just a month of dating, and on Jul. 8, fans finally got a chance to see her engagement ring — and it’s enormous! A fan whose friend was in the Bahamas at the time of their engagement and managed to capture the pic of the huge bling shared the pic on Twitter. Check out her engagement ring below!

This is really happening! Justin reportedly popped the question to Hailey while at a resort in the Bahamas. Everyone was enjoying a hot night of salsa dancing when Justin’s security detail reportedly instructed everyone to put their phones away – which is why there wasn’t any immediate pics of the ring. Everyone knew that something special was going on, according to TMZ, and they were right. Justin popped the question, and judging by the new bling on Hailey’s finger, she said yes!

With the media blackout enforced at this tropical resort, it seemed like this proposal was just a fever dream. However, Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, seemed to let the cat out of the bag. While uploading a picture of Justin looking towards the setting sun, Papa Bieber all but confirmed that his son is going to be a married man. “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

well my friend just met justin bieber and hailey baldwin in the bahamas and she is wearing a ring pic.twitter.com/vYx6aEQQjS — azy (@azymanzur) July 8, 2018

Seriously, it’s like Justin and Hailey looked at Ariana, 25, and Pete, 24, and thought, “Challenge accepted.” While Justin and Hailey have dated in the past, the two have only been reunited for about a month. Justin and Hailey picked back up following his most recent split with Selena Gomez, 25. Jelena fans must be utterly heartbroken knowing that Justin won’t be saying “I do” to Selena. As for Hailey? This engagement must be a “dream” come true, as prior to their engagement, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she feels like she’s living her best life with Justin. “Things are going so well she practically has to pinch herself. He wants to spend all his time with her and is all about making her happy.” Well, if she needs any reminder that this isn’t a dream, all she has to do is look down at the ring wrapped around her finger. Congratulations to these crazy kids.