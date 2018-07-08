Brock Lesnar Stormed UFC Octagon & Shoved Daniel Cormier After Champ Called Him Out

Daniel Cormier called out Brock Lesnar after becoming the new heavyweight champion, the former UFC champion stormed the ring and shared an explosive moment with Cormier.

If you’ve been waiting for Daniel Cormier to take on Brock Lesnar then today’s your lucky day. Lesnar made his presence known at UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas, and was shown onscreen before the big event. He watched as Cormier went on to defeat reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, but things got even more intense when the new reigning champion called out Lesnar from the ring.

Moments after winning the first-round knockout, Cormier took the microphone to celebrate his victory, and telling Lesnar to meet him in the Octagon. “Listen to DC. Listen to DC,” he told the crowd. “There’s a guy that I’ve known for a long time. He’s a wrestler. He’s an All-American. He’s a former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him, but Brock Lesnar, get your ass in here.”

Lesnar didn’t hesitate to get up and power his way through to Cormier, who he then roughly shoved backwards. The two were separated by UFC personnel and trainers, and the new champ eventually yelled, “Touch me now, you go to sleep later.” That’s some big talk!

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Nothing has been announced officially regarding a fight date between these two wrestlers, but WWE did issue a statement confirming that these two will at some point come head to head. The statement reads: “We don’t know who the next challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship will be, but we do know his upcoming opponent — UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.”

UFC President Dana White also confirmed during a post-show press conference that a Cormier vs. Lesnar fight will be happening in the future, but he noted that a date has yet to be set.