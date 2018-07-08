Ariana Grande Slams Hater For Implying Scooter Braun Set Up Her & Justin Bieber’s Engagements

Ariana Grande didn’t hesitate to respond to a fan on Instagram on July 8 who implied that her and Justin Bieber’s talent manager, Scooter Braun, was responsible for orchestrating their quick engagements.

Ariana Grande, 24, took to Instagram on July 8 to set the record straight to a fan who made a comment about how her June engagement to Pete Davidson, 24, and Justin Bieber‘s July 7 engagement to Hailey Baldwin may have been orchestrated by their talent manager Scooter Braun as a way to get publicity. “First ariana get engaged to pete Davidson and now justin bieber to hailey baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” the fan’s post read. Instead of getting harsh with the fan, Ariana chose to take the higher route and explain things in a more loving way. “…..you do realize we are human beings who love and have lives…..right….? and that scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness? love is lit. sh*t happens. i hope to god it happens to you too. u deserve it,” the “Love Me Harder” singer’s response read.

Although the timing definitely seems coincidental, Scooter hasn’t officially commented about either engagement on his social media and with the amount of PDA these two couple have put on display recently, it’s not surprising that they would be quick to commit! Ariana and Pete were reportedly only dating for a month before he popped the question but we have to admit that the talented singer has never seemed happier.

Unlike Ariana and Pets’s private proposal, Justin reportedly proposed to Hailey while at a restaurant full of people in the Bahamas. Security asked people to put away their phones beforehand so there’s yet to be any pics of videos of the special moment but we can’t help but hope someone captured it somehow! We can’t wait to see how these two weddings will unfold in the future. If their relationships have been any indication, we bet they’ll both be full of PDA!