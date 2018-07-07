Halsey Is Missing G-Eazy ‘Like Crazy’ — Why They Might Get Back Together

Halsey and G-Eazy split up this week, but a reunion isn’t totally out of the question. Here’s why she might give the relationship a second chance.

Halsey, 23, announced on July 3 that she and G-Eazy, 29, had split up after several months of dating, but the “Bad At Love” singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, might already be considering taking her ex back. “It’s only been a matter of days since they split, but Ashley is already missing G like crazy, and second guessing herself as to whether she made the right decision to breakup with him,” a source close to Halsey tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Our insider continued: “It doesn’t help that Ashley’s on tour right now, so she doesn’t have the same sort of strong support network of friends and family that she would have at home.” Halsey took the stage at the Common Ground Music Festival on July 6 in Lansing, Michigan, and it was clear that she’s dealing with some tough emotions right now. While performing her track, “Sorry,” she began crying and footage from the concert showed her holding back tears as she took a pause from singing.

After her set, Halsey even contemplated messaging her recent ex, according to our source. “Ashley’s head tells her she did the right thing in ending their relationship, but her heart tells her otherwise, and it took all of her willpower not to text G after she came off stage last night,” the insider added. “At first, Ashley was resolute that she and G were over for good, and that they would never be getting back together again, but right now nobody would be surprised if she gave him another chance.”