Tyler Honeycutt: 5 Things On UCLA Basketball Player Found Dead After Shootout With LAPD

Former UCLA basketball and Sacramento Kings player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead following a shootout with police, and they now believe it was suicide. Learn more about the situation, and Tyler, here.

1. Police were called to a residence after he was reportedly “acting erratically.” It was Tyler Honeycutt‘s mother who called 911 around 5:00pm on Friday, June 6, out of fear for her 27-year-old son. When LAPD officers arrived on the scene in Van Nuys, California, he reportedly opened fire at the officers, who returned the shots. He then barricaded himself inside the home for hours, according to police. The surrounding area — at least 30 people — was evacuated. SWAT arrived to take over for the LAPD.

2. He was found dead of suspected suicide. Neither Tyler nor any officers were injured in the shooting, leading officers to believe that he killed himself. SWAT officers entered the residence around 3:30am Saturday, to find an “unresponsive male.” The LAPD later stated on Twitter that Tyler “appears to have sustained injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

3. He was a massive star at UCLA and went on to the NBA. Tyler was named first-team all-Pac 10 as a sophomore at UCLA after two seasons on the team before declaring for the 2011 NBA draft. He was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 35th overall pick, and he played 24 games across two seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2013. Unfortunately, the Rockets waved him after less than a month.

Tyler Honeycutt passed away… Player's agent, mr. Aaron Mintz, confirmed the death of Honeycutt@Khimkibasket expresses its deepest condolences to Tyler's family and friends Rest in peace, Tyler… pic.twitter.com/y0SELMlgNN — BC Khimki (@Khimkibasket) July 7, 2018

4. He had been playing overseas since 2013, most recently for BC Khimki in Russia. BC Khimki released a statement on Twitter after Tyler’s death, saying, “Players agent, Mr. Aaron Mintz, confirmed the death of Honeycutt. BC Khimki expresses its deepest condolences to Tyler’s family and friends…Rest in peace, Tyler. Euroleague also posted about Tyler, saying in a statment on Twitter, “The Euroleague Basketball family expresses its sadness on the untimely passing of Tyler Honeycutt and offers condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and many fans. May he rest in peace.”