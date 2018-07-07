Tiny Convinced T.I. Still ‘Sneaking Around’ With Asia’h Epperson — The ‘Big Sign’ Making Her ‘Suspicious’

Does Tiny really believe that nothing is currently going on between T.I. & Asia’h Epperson? A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s not buying T.I.’s story.

Tiny Harris is still reeling from the video that showed T.I. allegedly slapping the butt of Asia’h Epperson backstage at a concert — but does she think that there still seeing each other? A source close to Tiny gave us the EXCLUSIVE deets on why she believes T.I. is still involved with her based on one clue. “T.I. swears he’s got nothing going with Asia’h but Tiny isn’t buying it,” our source said. “She’s sure he’s still sneaking around with her.”

And the reason why Tiny is so suspicious? T.I. still follows Asia’h on Instagram — and he’s flat-out saying no to unfollowing her. “The big sign that he still messing with Asia’h is that he’s refusing to unfollow her on Instagram,” our source went on to say. “Tiny isn’t dumb. She knows if he didn’t have something going on with Asia’h, he’d delete her in a heartbeat to make his wife happy.

T.I.’s reluctance to do so is making her extremely suspicious. “The fact that he won’t is beyond suspicious,” our source added. As far as Tiny’s concerned, it’s as good as him admitting he’s still seeing Asia’h behind her back.” Tiny recently sent T.I. a very stern message on Instagram about trust. Taking to her Instagram stories, Tiny posted the saying “I’m in my ‘You have to prove everything you say to me’ phase of life.” She also threw shade at T.I. by posting a pic of their baby Heiress on Instagram, with the caption: ““My lil one smart like Major & sweet as hell like me but a lil crazy like her daddy!” We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Tiny and T.I. eventually mend their broken fences.