Tinashe Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

When she wasn’t throwing shade at Ben Simmons, Tinashe was lighting up social media. From lounging in a bikini to getting bootylicious in a U.S. bomber jet, there’s no wonder why she’s won this week.

Tinashe, 25, caught everyone’s eye when she claimed her ex, Ben Simmons, 21, was texting her while he was out with Kendall Jenner, 22, but before then, she was turning heads with her Instagram posts. The “No Drama” singer (ironic, right?) kicked off her reign of “Instagram Queen of the Week” by posing on a jet-ski in a hot pink one-piece, tempting her followers to get in the water with her. “Who tryna catch this L?” she asked. While that was hot, the picture of her lounging near a pool was even hotter. “Bikini picks comin at y’all all summer. Sorry not sorry,” she said. Well, nobody was complaining in the comments section, that’s for sure!

The best thing about Tinashe’s bikini pictures? They were for a good cause – sorta. She uploaded these pictures while she was on Messilah Beach in Kuwait, as she was overseas “performing for our troops in the Middle East,” as she said while captioning a shot of her posing near a U.S. Navy plane (which probably wasn’t a bomber.) “The boys say they got my back. Don’t talk to me.” Speaking of “backs,” she posted a video of her sitting in the cockpit, flaunting off her badonk. “Captain, we’re clear for takeoff.”

Speaking of being patriotic, Tinashe was in Kuwait for the Fourth of July, and she celebrated it with her closes “baddest bitches.” In a synchronized dance, she and four bikini-clad babes pretty much recreated every single rap music video from the mid-1990s, dancing along to Drake’s “In My Feelings.” The chorus has become a meme of its own, according to Blavity, and it looks like Tinashe was getting in on the fun.

Tinashe supposedly had some fun at her ex’s expense when TMZ caught up with her outside of the Delilah nightclub on July 5. Both Tinashe and Ben (along with Kendall) were at the club at the same time, and Tinashe claimed that the Philadelphia 76ers star was “texting me” while they were partying. “What the hell? What are you doing? What an idiot.” However, Ben reportedly called up Tinashe to call her out, and she allegedly admitted that she made up the texting story. If that’s the case – naughty, naughty, Tinashe.