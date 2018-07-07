The Weeknd ‘Likes’ Bella Hadid’s Red Hot Bikini Pic On Instagram & Fans Are Freaking

Bella Hadid posted a racy photo of herself in a red hot bikini, and she looked so good her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd hit the ‘like’ button! Don’t believe us?! We’ve got the Instagram here!

The Weeknd, 28, and Bella Hadid, 21, may not be back together, officially, but something is definitely going on between them. On June 5, Bella took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a sexy red string bikini, and The Weeknd couldn’t help but like the photo. I mean, we don’t exactly blame him. The bikini showed off Bella’s insane curves and rock hard abs. No wonder he can’t leave her alone! But, what does this say about their relationship?

As we previously reported, Bella and the “High For This” singer were spotted showing off major PDA in Cannes on May 10 nearly two years after their November 2016 split. The Weeknd then supported his model love as she walked in the Fashion for Relief Fashion show just a few days later. However, it looks like these two won’t be defining their relationship any time soon. “Bella is being extremely secretive about her status with Abel [Tesfaye] because her family does not approve,” a source close to Bella told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They haven’t forgiven him for the way he treated her. He didn’t just break her heart, he demolished it,” the insider continued. For those of you who don’t know, quickly after their split The Weeknd, who’s real name is Abel, started dating Selena Gomez, who seemingly ran in the same circle as Bella and her sister Gigi.

“She was [at] rock bottom for a very long time after they broke up and it was her family that had to help her heal. They don’t want to see her go back to that dark place. They simply don’t trust him and Bella totally gets it, she knows they are just trying to protect her,” the source said. Well, we can certainly understand that. But, we totally ship them as a couple!