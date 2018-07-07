Taylor Swift: Why She Didn’t Have A Fourth Of July Party Again & Is ‘Happier’ Because Of It

Taylor Swift opted to skip her Fourth of July bash for the second year in a row to go snorkeling with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Here’s why she’s ‘happier’ with a more low-key celebration.

Taylor Swift, 28, has thrown some pretty epic Fourth of July parties in years past, but she’s forwent the epic celebration in 2017, and now again in 2018. This year, she instead spent her time off from touring to go to Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 27.

“Taylor likes keeping things a little more low key nowadays because it works for her to have alone time and she is enjoying the time she needs and has with Joe,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is very important for her for that to be private.”

The 10-time Grammy winner has been keeping her relationship under wraps. The pair have only been photographed out together a handful of times despite dating for well over a year. Taylor also rescinded from the spotlight in 2016, and has been living more privately ever since. Our insider adds that the “Delicate” hitmaker intends on keeping her life this way. “She is not interested in all the craziness from previous years. She has matured to this way of life and it fits and suits her so well,” our source explains. “She is happy and healthy and she’ll definitely continue this moving forward.”

Taymerica might be a thing of the past, but fans were still delighted when paparazzi photos of their idol surfaced online on July 5. The images showed Taylor swimming and snorkeling in the ocean with Joe, and they looked incredibly happy together. The “Shake It Off” songstress also paid tribute to her favorite holiday by rocking a red and white striped high-waisted bikini. Don’t worry Swifties, the Old Taylor is still alive and well.