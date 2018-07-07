Robert Pattinson‘s Hot Hair Makeover: His New Long Comb-Back Is Even Sexier Than His ‘Twilight’ Locks

Robert Pattinson not only showed up dressed to the nines at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, his new hair makeover stunned us all! Check out his amazing hairstyle here!

Check out this award-winning ‘do! Robert Pattinson showed off his new slicked back hairstyle at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Jun. 7, and we are here for it! This hot new makeover is even better than his hold Twilight look fans have to come to love. Don’t do anything different, Robert! This new hairstyle suits you… as well as your sharp suit! Seriously, if you were searching for a spitting image of a young Warren Beatty, look no further.

Recently, Robert raved over collaborating with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart in a rare interview where he actually talked about their working relationship. When asked about all the strong women he’s shared screen time with, Robert gushed, “Oh tons! I mean, I’ve worked with some real powerhouses. Definitely Mia is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman… “Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah, yeah, yeah. Catherine Hardwicke, too. She’s great.”

The two actually had a run-in at Chateau Marmont for their friend’s Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party and it totally wasn’t awkward at all! “It looked like Rob was having more fun chatting away and just having a good time,” an eyewitness told us EXCLUSIVELY about the party. “Kristen seemed a little more subdued, and maybe, even bored. For the most part though, it was like a cigarette and vape factor because everyone was partaking in that and the times that Rob and Kristen were together they shared some laughs and a smoke also. They had very cordial conversations, but it was minimal at best. But, no drama as it seems they are cool with each other.”

We’ll keep you posted with any more pics of Rob’s new hair makeover! In the meantime, let his look be your summer hairstyle inspo, gentleman.