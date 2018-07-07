Miley Cryus Shakes Her Booty To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Chun-Li’ — Is Their Nasty Feud Finally Over?

Is the feud between Miley Cyrus & Nicki Minaj a thing of the past? Watch Miley dance her butt off to ‘Chun-Li’ here!

Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj may have finally buried the hatchet after Miley was seen shaking her booty to the rapper’s Chun-Li. And it was only just last year that the two were at odds over Nicki’s on-air diss aimed at Miley at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. While Miley was singing “Malibu”, Nicki could not contain her grin. And before that, Nicki called Miley a “b*tch” at the 2015 VMAs after Miley spoke out against her in an interview in the New York Post. Well, it looks like bygones are officially bygones. Check out the video below of shaking her groove thing to Chun-Li!

Of course, Nicki is no stranger to feuds. In fact, she recently received a slew of disses from Azealia Banks. Azealia was apparently pissed at Nicki for her mermaid look in “Bed” that Nicki allegedly copied from Banks’ upcoming song “Treasure Island”. In a since-deleted post, Azealia shared a pic of Nicki’s mermaid outfit and captioned the photo, writing, “Chicken of the sea sis. Stay in your own lane. @nickiminaj lol you running out of ideas girl. #TREASUREISLAND”.

On the opposite end of things, Nicki’s friendship with fellow rapper Future has never been so filled with sexual tension. Recently, a source close to Nicki talked about their chemistry. “Nicki is a flirt and Future would love nothing more than to hook up with her. The one thing that is like in the near future is a friends with benefits type of situation,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Being such good friends like they are, there are sparks, and the fact that they will be around each other for quite a long time for their upcoming tour– something is bound to happen between the two. It’s just something in the air.”

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Nicki extends the olive branch as well. Time will tell whether the case is officially closed on this celebrity feud.