Kylie Jenner Upset With Her Post-Baby Body: My Boobs Are ‘3 Times The Size’ They Used To Be

Kylie Jenner revealed in a YouTube Q&A that she’ll soon be hitting the gym for the first time since giving birth. She also explained how her body isn’t the same as it was pre-pregnancy.

It only took Kylie Jenner, 20, about a month after giving birth in February to start showing off her toned stomach in crop tops again. But the lip-kit mogul just opened up about how even though people think she looks great, her post-baby body has still gone through a series of changes (as post-baby bodies do.) “My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me,” Kylie explained in a YouTube Q&A with Jordyn Woods. “I have stretch marks on my boobs.”

Kylie brought up how her body has changed since getting pregnant and giving birth to Stormi Webster during a question about working out. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she hasn’t been hitting the gym lately, and will be starting her first workout soon. “Just for my health, I want to do this. I want to feel good,” she explained.

The youngest KarJenner sister also realized that other aspects about herself aren’t quite what they were pre-pregnancy – and that’s okay. “My stomach isn’t the same. My waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. It’s just a change,” she said, before adding how she’s adjusted to her new physique. “I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” she added.

But while her figure isn’t the same as it was before having a baby, Kylie clarified that her pregnancy was amazing and she “would have done the same thing over again.” The mom of one also went on to gush about her daughter whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. “Stormi’s my twin. Though now she’s looking a lot more like her dad,” Kylie said about her child, before adding that Stormi has the rapper’s lips. ““The one thing I was insecure about she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn’t get those from me, she can thank her dad for those.”