Kendall Jenner ‘Fallen Hard’ For Ben Simmons: Is She Worried About Ex Tinashe?

Is Kendall Jenner worried that Ben Simmons might go back to his ex Tinashe? Here’s where her head is at when it comes to her relationship with the basketball player.

Tinashe can say whatever she wants about Ben Simmons, but his new girlfriend Kendall Jenner isn’t listening. After Tinashe claimed her ex was texting her while on a date with the model at celebrity hot spot Delilah on July 5, sources close to the NBA star told TMZ that the messages didn’t happen. Now we’re learning how Kendall feels about the whole thing.

“Kendall thinks Tinashe’s claim that Ben was texting whilst he was in the club are completely laughable as she was sitting right next to him all night and he didn’t even look at his phone, let alone use it to send any messages,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We also learned that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star feels confident that her boyfriend is loyal to her. “Kendall has no insecurities when it comes to her relationship with Ben,” our source continues. “It’s clear as day that he’s super into her, so she doesn’t believe that he would mess her around.”

As for the reality star? Well, she’s pretty smitten too. “Kendall has fallen really hard for Ben, which she hadn’t planned on doing,” the insider dishes. “Up until now she’s always been all about her career, and she’s kept relationships on a casual basis — but, it’s just different this time.”

The pair certainly seem to be getting closer lately. The Philadelphia 76ers player joined his girlfriend at her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s Fourth of July party earlier this week. We know this because he and Kendall were filmed getting cozy together on both Khloe and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s Instagram stories. You know it’s real when a sibling posts about it on social media!