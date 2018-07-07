Kendall Jenner’s 10 Hottest Mirror Selfies: Showing Off Bikini Bod & More

Kendall Jenner is always behind a camera, but she isn’t usually the photographer. But these mirror selfies prove that the supermodel knows a thing or two about taking a perfect shot! See her best mirror selfies here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, was the highest paid model in the world in 2017, so it’s not like it’s a secret that she takes flawless photos. But while most images of her are taken by renowned photographers for well-known magazines and brands, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has also gotten behind her own camera and snapped some shots of herself.

Thanks to front-cameras on our phones, anyone can master the art of the selfie. But one of the best selfie tricks involves standing in front of a mirror and working our angles while aiming our camera at our reflections. Kendall does this effortlessly. Whether she’s in the bathroom at a photoshoot and wants to snap a photo of herself in the glamorous outfit, or she’s on a boat and is itching to share a full-length view of her itty bitty yellow bikini, she knows exactly what she looks like when that camera flashes.

But if you’re sitting here like, “well of course she takes great mirror selfies, Kendall’s been blessed with beautiful genes,” you’re right. The reality star won the DNA lottery that gifted her long limbs, a symmetrical face and a slender frame. Even her older sister Khloe Kardashian has poked fun at Kendall’s model stature. On July 4, the Longchamp ambassador shared a photo of herself lounging in a white bikini and red and white striped shirt. Khloe slid into the comments section to tell her, “Can you stop photoshopping your face into my body? It’s getting weird now.”

The trolling comment comes about two weeks after the Revenge Body star joked about a different picture of Kendall. “Why did you cut my head off?” the new mom asked her sister on a photo of Kendall in a yellow bikini.

peaches and the mangos A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:03am PST

All jokes aside though, Khloe knows that her younger sibling still knows her way around a camera – which is a godsend for a good selfie. After Kendall shared an image of Koko lying down in a bikini and fans praised her post-baby body, True Thompson‘s mama gave credit to the model’s photography skills. “I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video,” Khloe tweeted. “LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”

Kendall’s mirror selfies are basically works of art, so get clicking through the gallery above to see them all! Hey, it’s a lot cheaper than a museum ticket.